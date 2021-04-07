Harness racing season expected to be similar to last summer

Officials with Red Shores are buckling in for another spring and summer of harness racing under COVID-19 restrictions.

Lee Drake, the manager of racing, brands and broadcasts, said operations at Charlottetown Driving Park will be similar to last year.

However, he is hoping they might be able to have more cohorts by the time the signature events such as the Gold Cup and Saucer in Charlottetown and the Governor's Plate in Summerside roll around.

It will still be a long way off from the 20,000 spectators the Gold Cup and Saucer would draw before the pandemic.

"Last year, we were close to 750, in and around that range, when you put in all the different pods, the restaurants upstairs, downstairs, the patio," Drake said.

"This year we'd love to see a few more pods added. You know, a dream scenario would be to allow us to add another few hundred people at different pods. That would be ideal for this year and do it safely."

Red Shores will continue to work closely with public health officials, Drake said. They will also continue to build on digital platforms.

The official race season begins May 8 in Charlottetown and May 24 in Summerside.

