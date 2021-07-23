Red Shores racetrack ends some strangles-related health protocols

The Red Shores racetrack facilities in Charlottetown and Summerside put an end to some of their health protocols related to strangles outbreaks in horses Friday.

The grounds and stables have had strict protocols in place since March due to an outbreak of strangles — an upper-respiratory illness that can cause swollen lymph nodes, nasal discharge and fevers in horses, donkeys and mules.

"We're happy to do that after consulting with the veterinary professionals on the file and the fact that we have no clinical cases of strangles on Prince Edward Island in the standardbred industry," said Lee Drake, manager at Red Shores.

"It's all good news."

Effectively Friday, horses will no longer need to get two negative nasal swab tests to enter the Red Shores facilities.

On and off-Island trainers will also no longer need to submit horse health verification paperwork with their entries.

"Trainers and horse owners are encouraged to continue the enhanced bio-security measures that we put in place in their barns, whether they're on track or anywhere in Prince Edward Island and they monitor their horses' health," Drake said.

"That's just something that we should be doing on a daily, weekly basis."

Red Shores and the Prince Edward Island Harness Racing Industry Association say they will continue to monitor the situation closely at both facilities alongside their team of veterinarians.

