Latest restaurant restrictions lead to big donations to community fridge
Red Shores drops off food that would have gone bad
When the chef at Red Shores Racetrack and Casino heard about P.E.I.'s new public health restrictions on indoor dining, he looked in the kitchen and wondered what he was going to do with all that food.
Fresh lettuce, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, butternut squash, potatoes, cucumbers — it was all going to go bad.
So, Andrew Smith got his food and beverage team together and they came up with the idea to donate it to the community fridge in Charlottetown.
Now he's encouraging other restaurants who are in a similar situation to do the same.
"I would definitely recommend it. It was easy to do," he said. "You don't have to think 'I have to do a big donation.' If you have a little bit of soup leftover, if you have prepared foods, I would definitely encourage others to to donate."
On Tuesday, the Chief Public Health Office announced new restrictions expected to be in place until at least Jan. 31. Among them was a ban on indoor dining, meaning restaurants can only offer takeout and delivery.
Sandra Sunil, one of the creators of the community fridge, said many groups have been donating food, and there is always a need.
It just warms my heart to see how supportive the community is towards the P.E.I. community fridge— Sandra Sunil
"It's great to see. It just warms my heart to see how supportive the community is towards the P.E.I. community fridge, and it just really shows how much neighbours care about helping others out — and also making sure that people have access to good quality and affordable food."
The fridge is located just off Queen Street, in the parking lot of the Parkdale Sherwood Lions Club bingo hall.
Everyone is welcome to the food, Sunil said, no questions asked.
Smith said restaurants are struggling right now, and a bit of goodwill can brighten the mood.
"It makes me feel good knowing that we can give back," he said. "When we were driving away, we already saw a handful of people who were waiting to see what we left approach it, so it definitely gets used."
With files from Angela Walker
