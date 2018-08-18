Saturday afternoon races postponed at Red Shores due to wet weather

The Saturday afternoon races at Red Shores racetrack in Charlottetown have been postponed until Sunday afternoon due to weather conditions.

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for P.E.I., forecasting 30-40 mm of rain in Queens County during the afternoon with another 10-20 mm forecast for later in the day. The agency says rain will end late this evening.

While it will still be damp, Saturday night's race card, including the ever-popular Gold Cup & Saucer race is expected to go ahead as planned.

Reminder: Live Harness Racing at 1pm today has been RESCHEDULED to 1pm on Sunday, August 19th. At this time, tonight's race card at 7pm, featuring The Guardian Gold Cup and Saucer, will run as scheduled. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HarnessRacing?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HarnessRacing</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PEI</a> —@Red_Shores

Lee Drake, manager of marketing at Red Shores, said the track was shut down Friday night after the final race and will reopen at 6 p.m. Saturday.

He said crews removed the rock dust that sits on top of the track to stop it from taking on water and it will be reapplied before the evening races which include the 59th running of the Gold Cup & Saucer, a highlight of Old Home Week festivities.

