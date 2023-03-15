Intricate sand sculpture to greet Charlottetown cruise passengers

Port Charlottetown has unveiled a 10-foot-tall red sand sculpture it commissioned for the city's cruise terminal, with the 2023 season starting two months from now.

The sculpture is the work of B.C. sculptor David Ducharme, working along local artist Ian Drummond. Construction began early last week and the result was unveiled Wednesday.

"David has been around the island for over a decade, working on various projects from Jack Frost to Sandland back in the day," said Kelly Murphy, marketing director with Port Charlottetown.

"He's no stranger to Prince Edward Island. He's got a big, fond love of the Island, and whenever possible we bring him in for incredible projects like this."

David Ducharme has spent long days working on the sculpture, which depicts a mermaid and octopus. (Ken Linton/CBC)

The sculpture depicts a mermaid and octopus made of 19 tonnes of sand from the Kinkora area. The artists worked for 10 to 12 hours a day for eight days.

Murphy said the sculpture will be part of the launch of the 2023 cruise season.

The sculpture used 19 tonnes of P.E.I.'s famous red sand. (Ken Linton/CBC)

The first ship arrives in P.E.I. on April 26. Murphy said Port Charlottetown is looking to let visitors and people who may be contemplating visiting know that the Island has a lot to offer.

"The Island has grown so much and is known for so much more than it probably was known for 10 years ago," she said.

Island artist Ian Drummond works on one of the red sand sculpture's grimmer elements. (CBC)

"We've got so much to offer in terms of being Canada's Food Island. And how do we incorporate that, from everything to do with our imagery on our website to our shore excursions?"

She said it extends to "how we talk about all of the amazing talent that we have, and immersing everyone in that from the moment they step foot" on the Island.