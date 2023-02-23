Red Head Harbour wharf damaged by Fiona to be ready for use by lobster season

Crews began work on the Red Head Harbour wharf just a week ago, because engineers had been busy getting plans ready, and contractors had work elsewhere in the Maritimes.

About 75 per cent of the harbour's infrastructure was damaged by post-tropical storm Fiona, with some repairs expected to take years.

David Sansom, president of the Red Head Harbour Authority, said engineers are working hard to make the east wharf usable by the start of the lobster season at the end of April.

Fiona lifted up parts of the wharf, which have to be set back in place and secured.

A picture taking shortly after Fiona showing the damage to the harbour's infrastructure. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"They're about half-done there now," Sansom said. "They guaranteed me the east wharf will be ready. As far as the north wharf and west wharf, that's going to take two to three years."

Boats and lobster traps that were on the west wharf have been moved elsewhere.

Sansom said there should be enough room for the 32 fishers and the four to six mussel boats that will occupy the harbour come spring.

"We've made room for everybody and as far as I know everybody is good with it," Sansom said.

"We're trying to ... keep everybody happy and hopefully everything will go smooth."

Sansom said they still have to finalize talks with the federal government about financing.

Ottawa set up $100 million for urgent harbour repairs as part of a $300-million recovery package for Atlantic Canada announced in the days following the storm.