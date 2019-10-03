Pandemic prompts Red Cross drive for more volunteers

The Canadian Red Cross on P.E.I. is looking for volunteers to help out both on the Island and across the country.

"There are so many opportunities," said Alanna Green, program manager for the provincial Red Cross branch.

"It's national, and a lot of it is working virtually. Some of it is an opportunity to deploy in other areas across Canada."

The COVID-19 pandemic has cut into volunteer numbers, especially in provinces struggling to control the second wave. There are opportunities to help out with testing and vaccinations, contact tracing, and with more traditional Red Cross work such as assisting families affected by fires or floods.

Just this week, the organization provided help with emergency lodging and food after a family of four lost its townhouse unit to fire in O'Leary.

On the Island, Green is looking for people to help with the health equipment loan program. Some of the volunteers in that program didn't return after the pandemic led the Red Cross to shut it down in the spring.

"We're looking to rebuild that volunteer base," she said.

"In Charlottetown, St. Peters and O'Leary, all those service centres are reopened, so we need more volunteers in those areas."

You can investigate volunteer opportunities at the Red Cross website or call the Charlottetown office at 902-628-6262.

