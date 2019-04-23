P.E.I. Red Cross looking to double volunteer base

The Canadian Red Cross is looking to rural P.E.I. to double the number of Island volunteers on its emergency management team.

The group currently has 50 to 60 volunteers on the Island. They respond to emergencies such as fires and floods locally, as well as helping out in other provinces.

Program manager Alanna Green said the demand for volunteers is on the rise across the country.

"Lately there's been larger responses and more ongoing responses more frequently that we've seen across Canada," said Green.

"The need is to have more volunteers on P.E.I. to be able to assist either other responses outside of P.E.I. or, if and when something does happen, we have a larger group of people to be able to pull resources from."

The Red Cross would especially like to see volunteers from Kings and Prince counties.

The volunteers will receive six to 10 hours of training, some in-person and some online.

More P.E.I. news