'Far from over': P.E.I. volunteers helping out with New Brunswick flooding

Floodwaters are receding in New Brunswick, but Red Cross volunteers from P.E.I. are still on the job there.

Alanna Green, Red Cross program manager for P.E.I., is just about to return to the Island after spending two weeks working in the provincial emergency operations centre in Fredericton.

Green can watch the flood water retreat from where she is stationed, but she said the work from recovering from this flood is really just starting.

"We're actually still helping five families from the response from last year," she said.

"So definitely far from over."

Green said the P.E.I. Red Cross has four volunteers currently in New Brunswick, and more will come through as those volunteers rotate out.

Alanna Green was been working in the provincial emergency operations centre. (Submitted by Alanna Green)

"We have flood kits that we've been moving recently, clean-up kits that we've been distributing to the to the public," said Green.

"One other [volunteer] that's also helping with registration/receptions, taking people in and doing needs assessments giving them hygiene kits, blankets, teddy bears as needed, and providing any financial assistance we can provide at this point."

The Red Cross is also providing references to counselling to help people deal with the psychological impact of the floods.

