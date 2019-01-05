Red Cross comes to aid of residents displaced by flooding, chimney fire

The Canadian Red Cross has come to the aid of five people who were displaced from their homes in two separate incidents on P.E.I. on Thursday.

Two people had to leave their home on St. Mary's Road East, about 12 kilometres southeast of Montague, because of damage from a chimney fire.

Neither was injured from the fire, reported shortly after 5 p.m., according to the a news release from the Red Cross.

Pipe burst

At an apartment building in Charlottetown, three tenants were displaced after a water pipe burst and caused flooding in two apartments.

One of the affected tenants heard an unusual noise during the night but only realized around 4:30 a.m. that a pipe had burst, according to the Red Cross.

Volunteers with the Red Cross have arranged emergency lodging and food for all five.

