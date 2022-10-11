Red Cross says it's giving vulnerable Islanders priority amid long lineups for Fiona relief money

Countless Islanders are still waiting to receive the financial assistance the Canadian Red Cross is providing to those impacted by post-tropical storm Fiona.

Lineups have been long all week at the three centres the organization set up in the province.

Some Islanders who were at the lineup at the Charlottetown location on Friday had to wait for hours. They told CBC News they're fed up with waiting, and wonder why it's taking so long.

Amélie Panneton, Red Cross operations manager for P.E.I. response, said she understands the frustration.

"I think everyone is very patient with our staff. They can see that we're doing our best, that we're trying to address concerns very quickly," she said.

"Generally people are very keen to share some of what they've been living through, some of what they've been feeling. And that's also a huge part of what our personnel does in the field here at the reception centre is listening to peoples' stories ... to listen and also comfort."

Islanders who where lined up at the Charlottetown location on Friday had to wait for hours. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

There are about 14 to 20 people working on rotation at the Charlottetown centre throughout the day, Panneton said.

She said the Red Cross aims to see between 100 and 150 people per day.

People can register at the centres for the $250 Fiona relief fund the organization is distributing on behalf of the province, and the $500 payment from donations to the Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal.

But many Islanders who did so online or by phone were also told to go there to prove their identity.

The Red Cross encourages people follow e-mail communications and read instructions carefully to avoid the lineups.

'I'm so stressed out'

Eleanor Kelly has had to go to the Charlottetown location twice, and was told to go a third time. (CBC/Sheehan Desjardins)

Eleanor Kelly doesn't have a computer. She said she applied by phone around two weeks ago and was told everything was fine, but that she had to go to the Charlottetown centre to pick up the money.

She has now been to that location twice, and still has to go a third time. Kelly, who is disabled, said having to wait in line again is too much for her.

"I'm so stressed out from all of this," she said.

"I didn't know it was going to be this hard. I thought it was going to be just a simple thing, walk in and you can walk back out. But I guess not. It's too much for me."

The Red Cross said it's trying its best to give priority to seniors, people with small children and those with disabilities.

"It's really reviewed on a case-by-case basis. But anyone who presents a certain profile where we say well this person has to be seen immediately or as soon as possible," Panneton said.

Those who arrive early are given a ticket to come back at a certain time. Panneton said it's also trying to fit others in throughout the day.

Islanders who were waiting at the centres Friday told CBC News they've had to miss work to be there. Others had to take long drives.

They said they need the money, but that they are frustrated over how difficult it is to get.