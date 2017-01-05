What colour is your ice? Tips for staying safe

It may be a cold morning in January, but ice conditions on P.E.I. are still uncertain, says the Canadian Red Cross.

"We haven't had that consistent four or five days that it's been below freezing," said Alanna Green, program manager for the Red Cross on P.E.I.

"That's where it gets the thickness of the ice."

The ice on some inland waters may be safe, said Green, but it should be tested before you venture out.

The first thing to do is simply look at the colour of the ice.

"If it's a clear blue it's usually a little thicker, but if it's white that means there's snow in it, so it may not be as strong — and then if there's grey, that indicates that there's water beneath it," said Green.

But the only way to be certain is to measure the thickness of the ice by drilling with an ice auger. Put on a life jacket when you do this, in case you do go through.

15 centimetres: Safe for one person.

20 centimetres: Safe for groups.

25 centimetres: Safe for snowmobiling and ATVs.

Even if you've determined one area is safe, watch for signs that the ice might be thinner — such as changes in colour or open water — as you move across the ice.

If you fall through

Be prepared for an accident if you go out on the ice.

"Stay calm as much as you can," said Green.

"Take that quick deep breath because it's going to definitely knock it out of you."

There are things you can take with you to help you get out of the water if the ice breaks.

Rope.

Waterproof flashlight.

Ice picks.

Perhaps the most important thing to have with you is other people, someone who will be there to help should you get into trouble.

The Red Cross has created a web site with further tips for staying safe on the ice.

More P.E.I. news