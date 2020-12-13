Red Cross needs volunteers for friendly calls program

The Canadian Red Cross on P.E.I. says volunteers are urgently needed for its friendly calls program.

The program launched at the end of May connects those who are isolated or lonely with a volunteer who calls them for a chat.

Program manager Alanna Green said COVID-19 restrictions have increased demand for the calls in other Atlantic provinces and she wants to be prepared on P.E.I.

"We do all the training and we do the connection piece of partnering that person with a client and work through any problems that they may have so all of that stuff is taken care of," said Green.

"It's just we need some people on the other end of the phone that's interested in making calls and talking to people."

Anyone 18 and older can volunteer.

Applications can be filled out on online www.redcross.ca

Anyone wanting someone to chat with can call 1-833-729-0144 from Monday to Friday.

