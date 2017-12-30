Red Cross helps Islanders after 2 house fires

Two P.E.I. men received some help from the Red Cross after two separate fires forced them from their homes over the weekend.

The first was Friday afternoon, in a bungalow on the Fort Augustus Road about 20 kilometres east of Charlottetown. The Red Cross was able to provide food and clothing to the man living there. The bungalow was extensively damaged and the man is now staying with relatives, the Red Cross said.

The second fire was Sunday evening on the Donagh Road in Johnstons River, only about 12 kilometres from the scene of the first fire.

That house was levelled, the Red Cross said. The agency found emergency shelter for the resident.

There were no injuries in either fire, the Red Cross said.

