Confusion continues as Islanders try to access Fiona relief money

More than three weeks after post-tropical storm Fiona tore a path of destruction through Prince Edward Island, some of the province's households are still struggling to access financial support.

Erma Coffin was one of dozens of Islanders waiting in line when the Canadian Red Cross opened the doors at its temporary location at the Confederation Court Mall in Charlottetown on Monday.

She came to verify her identity — something she was told she needed to do in order to receive $250 distributed by the Red Cross on behalf of the province as part of its Fiona relief efforts.

Coffin was without power for nearly 10 days after Fiona hit, and said she lost two freezers and two fridges of food as a result.

She said she first applied online on September 30.

"I called twice last week and they told me 'Just wait,'" she said.

Coffin did just that, and then called again on Sunday to follow up.

"They said, 'Oh you need to go in and verify.' I said, 'OK, I'll do that tomorrow.'"

After more than two hours in line on Monday, Coffin was unsure how much financial support she would be walking away with — and whether or not it would include the additional $500 payment that comes from donations to the Red Cross's Hurricane Fiona in Canada Appeal.

"We had been told for the $500, you had to have filled out the survey," she said.

"I know it's for people in need, and people who have had more damage. I'm not 100 per cent sure … No one seems to really know."

Red Cross survey

According to the Red Cross, all of the nearly 58,000 Island households that have registered for the $250 in provincial funding should have received a survey from the organization, asking questions about how they've been impacted by the storm, how much they're struggling, and what other support they have.

Hours-long lineups continued on Monday at the temporary Red Cross location in Confederation Court Mall, which has been set up for Islanders needing assistance in the aftermath of Fiona. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Bill Lawlor, director for the Red Cross on P.E.I., said the organization is using the results of these surveys to determine eligibility for the additional $500 payment.

He said the Red Cross hasn't clearly stated the qualification criteria to ensure people answer honestly.

"We've asked for things like, your ability to carry on about your daily activities, how has it impacted you from a financial perspective?" he said.

"While it may be a given or a thought that everyone's going to have the same answers, their answers are quite varied."

In order to receive the $500 payment, Lawlor said households must be registered and authenticated with the Red Cross, have responded to the survey by email or phone and be unable to meet their basic needs as a result of the storm.

Needs 'will grow over time'

So far, he said the results indicate many Islanders need the additional financial support. He said those households take priority for this payment.

"We know this is not the end of it for us," Lawlor said. "So, here's $500 for those who have identified having the most urgent of needs, now and in the coming weeks."

"But there will be more needs that will grow over time as well."

The Red Cross told CBC News more than 40,000 Island households have completed the survey so far. Nearly 5,000 of those have already received the additional $500 payment, although the organization is still in the process of analyzing survey responses.