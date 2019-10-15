268 Islanders apply for Dorian disaster assistance program

There have been 268 applicants to the Canadian Red Cross on P.E.I. for the provincial disaster assistance program in the weeks after post-tropical storm Dorian, the humanitarian organization says.

The total includes 219 households, 40 small businesses and nine not-for-profit organizations.

Alanna Green, the program manager for the Red Cross on P.E.I., said the calls are still coming in.

"A lot of it's tree damage around their properties," she said. "There has been some properties as well that do have some property damage to the buildings themselves and outbuildings."

Green said it takes time to get a complete application. People are required to include receipts, pictures and property information.

Dorian caused widespread damage to trees, homes and other buildings when it hit P.E.I. on Sept. 7.

Calls to remove trees still coming in

The deadline to register for the provincial disaster assistance program is Nov. 29. Applications can be received up to Dec. 13.

Officials from P.E.I.'s Department of Transportation said they continue to receive calls from property owners looking for help to remove large trees or branches.

So far, they said there have been 303 requests from residents in Prince County, 190 from Queens County and 139 from Kings County.

