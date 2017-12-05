P.E.I. Red Cross water safety camps off for another year

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of another summer of Red Cross water safety day camps on P.E.I.

Red Cross program manager Alanna Green said that with so much uncertainty about what the summer will look like, it is too difficult to plan what could be done safely.

"We were very disappointed in the decision we had to make," said Green.

"We'd rather people be safe and not have to worry about any potential risk that might be involved. It is such a large operation that we run, from tip to tip across the Island and moving across the communities."

The last year the camps ran, in 2019, more than 650 children and youth registered.

The decision was made now so that parents and guardians of children who might have attended can make other plans, she said.

The dozen or so people who are normally hired to run the camps will have to make other plans as well.

This would have been the 75th year for the water safety day camps on P.E.I.

