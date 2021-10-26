RVs in short supply as vacationers stick closer to home

Recreational vehicles are among the items in short supply because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dealers on P.E.I. say demand is up as people vacation closer to home, but manufacturing delays have cut the supply by at least 30 per cent.

Norm Bryenton, general manager of P.E.I. Home and RV Centre in Charlottetown, says the region is seeing the same trends happening across North America.

"We are a small family-run dealership, most customers would come into our lot and see this lot typically full of RVs. This year, in early spring, our lot was packed. By the first of July, we were down to three units, total."

Younger families have begun to account for a growing segment of sales during the pandemic, he said.

The surge in demand is particularly high for more compact RVs, which can be towed by smaller vehicles.

Bryenton expects supply will continue to be tight next year.