Cannabis can be addictive, lead to tobacco use, says P.E.I. doctor

Recreational cannabis use will become legal in Canada in less than month. But that doesn't necessarily mean it's safe, says Dr. David Sabapathy, P.E.I.'s deputy chief medical officer.

Sabapathy said the province has a new public education and awareness campaign that helps Islanders understand the risks of marijuana use.

In the short-term, the minutes to hours after consuming it, Sabapathy said, it can affect co-ordination and perception.

"For some people it can lead to anxiety and panic attacks, and for others at times, episodes of psychosis, although that's less common," he said.

"It can also affect the heart and the lungs, especially for those with underlying conditions."

Long-term effects

In the long-term, Sabapathy said it can affect learning, memory and attention.

"It can affect mental health, worsen depression, anxiety and again psychosis."

About 10 per cent of people that start using recreational cannabis will go on to long-term dependance. — Dr. David Sabapathy

Further, Sabapathy said cannabis is addictive.

"That is one of the popular misconceptions," he said. "About 10 per cent of people that start using recreational cannabis will go on to long-term dependance. We know that for people that use it daily or on a near-daily basis, the people that can become dependant on it, that rises to something in the 40 or 50 per cent range."

'Reverse-gateway'

Sabapathy said cannabis users tend to be more likely to start smoking tobacco.

"It's called the reverse-gateway, and so we're a little concerned about our tobacco rates going up because of that."

He said unlike opioids, it is "very rare" for someone to die from too much cannabis, but you can get sick and end up in hospital.

"It's dependent on the person, but you can be confused, your level of consciousness can start to fluctuate, you may start vomiting feeling that nauseous feeling, you may have panic and anxiety," he said.

"All these are reasons for people presenting to emergency departments."

With files from CBC News: Compass