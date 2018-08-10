Record rain brings heat wave to dramatic end

P.E.I. capped off a 17-day heat wave with a record amount of rain on Thursday.

Thursday marked the end of a stretch of hot weather going back to July 23.

The day started relatively quietly but by afternoon band after band of thunderstorms started rolling across the Island.

The rainfall broke records for an Aug. 9 in both Charlottetown and Summerside.

Charlottetown: 34.4 mm. Previous record 20.2 mm in 2013.

Summerside 49.3 mm. Previous record 43.4 mm in 1980.

Thursday's rain in Charlottetown easily exceeded what fell in the entire month of July — 24.1 mm.

