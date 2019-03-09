More tourism operators than ever seeking summer help
'There are lots of positions out there. If somebody wants work, there is work available'
A record number of tourism operators on P.E.I. were on the hunt for summer workers at Charlottetown's tourism job fair on Saturday.
Finding workers for the summer months has become a challenge, said Debbie Mol, the co-ordinator of the job fair.
"There is a lot of jobs out there to be filled and there is just not enough people," Mol said.
Most booths ever
The job fair has come a long way since it began in 2002. About 37 booths were booked for the event, the most the event has ever seen, Mol said.
Employers at the job fair this year were looking to fill more than 900 positions, she said, but typically only about 500 potential summer workers stop by.
