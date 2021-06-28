Reckless driving complaint, motorcycle crash lead to drug charges

A 28-year-old man from western P.E.I. is facing drug trafficking charges after Summerside police received a complaint of a motorcycle driving recklessly in the Water Street area Sunday morning.

Police received the call just before 11 a.m.

Police located the motorcycle in the Bayview Drive, Linkletter Road area. The driver attempted to flee, police said in a news release, but lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

He was uninjured and taken into custody. Police said they found a significant quantity of crystal methamphetamine, firearms ammunition and other drugs in his possession.

The man faces charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from police, breaching a weapons prohibition, driving while prohibited and resisting arrest, the news release.

The man was still in custody Monday morning and was scheduled to appear in court later in the day to face the charges.

