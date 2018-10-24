Recent rain has P.E.I. farmers hopeful for 'positive' harvest

Island farmers are feeling optimistic for a successful harvest thanks to a wet and rainy week.

Crops across the Island over the past several days have seen between 50 and 100 millimetres of rain.

And that was much needed after weeks of dry and windy weather, said Robert Godfrey, executive director of the P.E.I. Federation of Agriculture.

"I think everybody is pleased with the relative moisture we've had in these last couple of days," Godfrey said.

"We hope that the conditions continue and we head into a positive harvest as September rolls through."

Robert Godfrey, executive director of the federation, says the dry conditions this summer had made farmers' fields 'cement-like.' (Laura Meader/CBC)

Farmers braced for heavy rainfall earlier in the week as tropical storm Erin moved into the region.

While producers have been itching for precipitation, there was concern that a large amount of rain could result in damaged crops across the Island.

The warm temperature following the rainfall, Godfrey said, will be beneficial to grain and potato crops.

"Hopefully this will give us that added boost as we head toward the end of the growing season," he said.

