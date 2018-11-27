Receiver hopes to sell DME businesses, with aim to reopen

The court-appointed receiver of Diversified Metal Engineering (DME) says it plans to sell the business as a going concern with the hope of finding a buyer to reopen the company.

The receiver, Alvarez & Marsal, was called in by the Royal Bank of Canada and was appointed Monday.

The receivership order filed in the Supreme Court of Prince Edward Island includes five businesses:

DME Limited Partnership.

DME General Partner Inc.

Atlantic Systems Manufacturing (2016) Ltd.

DME Canada Acquisitions Inc.

DME US Holdco Inc.

The receiver said it's currently going through a review and some DME employees will be called back to work to complete some projects and get those to customers. The company did not say how many employees will return to work or for how long.

The receiver also said it will be paying employees owed wages and accrued vacation.

According to its website, DME creates many different products including bio extractors, marine exhaust scrubbers and cyclone separators, with most of its completed projects in the craft brewing industry. (Pat Martel/CBC)

Earlier this year the CBC reported DME employed about 165 people in Charlottetown, 150 in Abbotsford, B.C., and about 20 in South Carolina.

The court documents also indicate the deadline to submit bids for the purchase of the company is Jan. 7, 2019, but that could change if the receiver and Royal Bank of Canada agree on a different date.

