Six kinds of Enjoy Life bakery products are being recalled across Canada and the U.S. because pieces of hard plastic may have contaminated the items.

"The recalled products have been sold nationally and online," said a recall warning from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued Saturday.

"This recall was triggered by a recall in another country," the warning added. "There have been no reported injuries associated with the consumption of these products."

The products are as follows:

Enjoy LifeSoft Baked Cookies – Snickerdoodle, 170 grams, UPC 8 53522 00018 4, best by 23/MR/10.

Enjoy LifeSoft Baked Cookies – Chocolate Chip, 170 grams, UPC 8 53522 00019 1, best by 23/MR/05 and 23/MR/12.

Enjoy LifeSoft Baked Cookies – Double Chocolate Brownie, 170 grams, UPC 8 53522 00021 4, best by 23/MR/06.

Enjoy LifeChewy Bars – Chocolate Chip and Caramel, 165 grams, UPC 8 19597 01133 3, best by 23/MR/03.

Enjoy LifeBreakfast Ovals – Chocolate Chip and Banana, 250 grams, UPC 8 19597 01270 5, best by 23/JA/18 and 23/JA/19.

Enjoy LifeBreakfast Ovals – Berry Medley, 250 grams, UPC 8 19597 01271 2, best by 23/FE/10 and 23/MR/10.

"Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute recalled products," said the CFIA warning, posted on the Healthy Canadians website. "Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased."

The agency said a food safety investigation is underway, and other products may also need to be recalled.

Enjoy Life Natural Brands, LLC, is headquartered in Chicago.

A June 30 notice on its website said the company was voluntarily recalling the specified products in the United States because of the possible presence of hard plastic pieces.

"The company became aware of this issue as a result of internal quality assurance surveillance," it said.