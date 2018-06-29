'Be prepared to move fast': P.E.I. realtors get trained to handle multiple offers

With the hot real estate market in P.E.I. — especially in Charlottetown — some realtors have been brushing up on their skills to handle multiple offers.

Exit Realty in Charlottetown recently offered their staff training because of how frequently homes are selling in a multiple- offer situation — something that until now had been relatively rare.

If you're not willing to just jump on it and pay for it, you may not get it. — Dave MacPhee

"I've only been in the business for about two-and-a-half years now, but even in that time I've seen the change," said agent Dave MacPhee.

"Two years ago when I had buyers, there was a lot of options out there. We could see 20 homes before we made a decision on it," he said.

"Now it's at the point where a home comes on the market, it's gone that day sometimes. And so you have to jump on things quickly and know what you're doing."

'Make sure it's fair'

The course makes sure realtors know how handle both the role of a listing agent receiving multiple offers, and a purchasing agent submitting offers in a multiple-offer situation, and also how to keep things balanced.

"We focused a lot on how to do what's best for your seller but also make it fair competition for all the other parties involved — especially when you have up to 10 other people that may be offering on it," said MacPhee.

MacPhee has seen buyers frustrated with the current market. At times there can be as many as 10 offers on one property.

To help buyers out, Exit is offering a course for them on the evening of July 5.

Help for buyers too

"Nowadays the majority of people, when they start looking, are going online," he said, and may not know much about the process of buying or selling a property.

"So this is kind of an opportunity to have someone to kind of walk them through the process and get them started and know how to start with financing, where to look for homes, the role of agents and how they work with them," MacPhee said.

The course is open to anyone, not just Exit clients.

If you can't make it to the course, MacPhee said there is one major thing to keep in mind when looking in the current market,

"Be prepared to act fast get in right away," he said. "Also quite often the listing price — that's what it's going for.

"If you're not willing to just jump on it and pay for it, you may not get it and that's quite often the reality at the moment."

