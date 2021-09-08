Developers unveil plans for massive new development in Stratford

Developers are planning a sprawling new real estate development for the town of Stratford.

The Gray Group announced Wednesday a long-term development project that will span more than 40 hectares in the town's core area.

Developers are calling the project "The Crossroads." It would build an estimated 2,635 units which will be a mix of residential, townhouses and multi-unit buildings as well as new commercial and light industrial space.

The current plan is for the project to be completed over the next 15 to 20 years.

"We're in the early concept stages but this is a starting point and we're excited to share it," Gray Group CEO Cory Gray was quoted as saying in a written statement.

The real estate developer said it will build new roads with the project to manage and improve existing traffic flow.

It's also exploring alternative energy and heat sources such as geothermal heat and solar power as well as other environmentally conscious features such as green roofing.

Other potential features include underground parking, rooftop rainwater storage systems, a central urban park and parkland and trail development.

The concept plans will go before Stratford Town Council this fall.

An open house will be held Sept. 14 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fox Meadow Golf Course in Stratford.