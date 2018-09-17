P.E.I. politicians react to Aylward resignation

P.E.I. politicians reacted swiftly to the news Monday that P.E.I. PC Party Leader James Aylward has resigned after less than a year at the party's helm.

Aylward said the party's poor showing in the latest Corporate Research Associates poll, which put the Tories a distant third choice of Islanders behind the Greens and Liberals, cemented his decision to resign.

The polls giveth and the polls taketh away. — Peter Bevan-Baker

"I recognize James' time and efforts as leader of his party, and his commitment to public service. As premier, and on behalf of government, I wish James and his family well," said Premier Wade MacLauchlan.

Similar sentiments were voiced by P.E.I. Green and NDP leaders.

'Decent man'

"Leadership is hard — it's hard work," said Peter Bevan-Baker, whose Green Party had come out as the favourite in the CRA poll at 38 per cent. "I know how much he has dedicated to his job as leader of the PC Party over the last year."

'We always managed to disagree respectfully,' says Peter Bevan-Baker of Aylward. (Randy McAndrew/CBC)

"We of course didn't always agree in the House but we always managed to disagree respectfully," Bevan-Baker said, calling him a "decent man."

Bevan-Baker and Aylward collaborated on several motions in the legislature over the years, too. "We were both working to the same end — which is to hold government to account," Bevan-Baker said.

"The polls giveth and the polls taketh away," Bevan-Baker said of the latest poll, which Aylward cited as a reason for his stepping down. "I give him great credit for being absolutely frank that this is one of the reasons."

Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/jsjaylward?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@jsjaylward</a> for your dedication to public service and for your time as leader of the <a href="https://twitter.com/PEIPCParty?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PEIPCParty</a> I wish you nothing but the best as we continue to work together for the benefit of all Islanders <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/peipoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#peipoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/NMixCKVvpk">https://t.co/NMixCKVvpk</a> —@peterbevanbaker

"He has my great sympathies to try and deal with that — and it hurts. You're out there in a very public space, you're being judged by people all the time."

'Need to unfold very quickly'

"James Aylward is to be commended by Islanders for his committed and continued service in public office, both as a legislator, and as leader of his party, I thank James and his family and wish them well," NDP Leader Joe Byrne said in an emailed statement.

Aylward said he met with PC caucus members Sunday and they backed his decision to resign.

He met with PC Party president Charles Blue just before his news conference.

"I have enjoyed working closely with James and thank him for his dedication to our province and our party," said Blue in an emailed statement.

"In my capacity as president I will be calling a meeting with our party executive to immediately develop a plan and a date for party leadership convention. Given the current political climate and proximity to the call of a provincial election, I expect that process will need to unfold very quickly."

More P.E.I. news