Reach Foundation rebuilding after devastating fire at former Stratford site

This isn't the way the Reach Foundation wanted to celebrate its 10th anniversary: setting up in a temporary location and starting the search for a new home.

But a fire last October destroyed the Stratford, P.E.I. building that had been its home base since the non-profit group was launched in 2013.

The Reach Foundation supports youth who have struggled with mental health and addictions, including teaching them workplace skills through the group's soap-making operation and bike shop.

Staff say the fire was a real life lesson in resilience, for them and their clients — especially the cohort that was going through the programming when the disaster struck.

"We were changing the program on the fly, and they did amazing," said executive director Dean Constable.

Firefighters on the scene of the fire that destroyed the former home of the Reach Foundation in October 2022. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"A big part of what we work with is distress tolerance, and being able to deal and cope when outside forces act upon you, and that was certainly a test."

Grief and sadness

The fire was also a challenge for staff at the Reach Foundation.

"It was a big transition," said Jo-Anne White, who has been the group's essential skills facilitator for almost four years.

What was left of the Reach facility in Stratford after the fire last October. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"It taught us a lot about communication. It taught us a lot about acknowledging our feelings.

"There was some grief involved, and some sadness when we lost everything in the fire, and then making that big change to a new facility," White said.

"Really, a lot of what we deal with here is change in peoples' lives."

Back in production

Constable said they were grateful to be able to set up over the winter at Park Royal United Church, but were not able to re-start the soap and bike operations until the move to the industrial park location.

Executive director Dean Constable checks out the new banners that will replace the ones lost in the fire. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

It's a busy time for the organization, as they pair up their current group of clients with workplaces in the community for the next four weeks.



Constable said the social enterprise projects are a key part of the recovery work.

"We do everything hands-on, and so our shops are a great way to practise those skills," he said.

"It's all well and good to talk about interpersonal skills, but it's another thing to be put on a team, and asked to make 100 soaps and see how that goes."

Both the soap-making and bike-repair projects operated by the Reach Foundation were on hold over the winter, as the group looked for a new location after the fire. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

Constable said both businesses are doing well, despite the hiatus after the fire.

They are getting lots of re-orders for their soap from gift shops, and they're prepping special orders for the Mermaid Festival and the Pride Parade.

The Reach Foundation also repairs and recycles bikes. Some are sold to raise money for programming, but many are also given away.

"Our soap gets shipped across the country. Our bikes go into the hands of people who really need them in our community," Constable said.

Nick Costain is the soap production supervisor at the Reach Foundation. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

He said Reach has just started to work with consultants on a plan for a future, permanent facility.

"Even though it came from a tragedy, it's going to be an excellent opportunity for us to to create a space that is specifically designed to help the youth that we work with, that are doing such amazing work for themselves," Constable said.

"Knowing what we know, the lessons we learned in the former space, we will be able to create an even better space for the long term."

The timeline is part of what is being discussed, said Constable.

Jo-Anne White is the essential skills facilitator, and has been at Reach for almost four years. (Nancy Russell/CBC)

"We need to have a space to continue our work. We need to make sure that we maintain this work," he said.

"Our clients can't wait a year or two years, we can't stop doing what we're doing, so we have to make sure that whatever plan we come up with fits within that."