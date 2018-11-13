RCMP telling P.E.I. drivers to avoid icy roads in Kinkora, Hunter River areas

Island RCMP are telling drivers to avoid Route 225 between North Wiltshire and Kinkora, as well as Hunter River, because of dangerous driving conditions.

Police say dangerous and icy road conditions are making it difficult for vehicles to drive up hills, creating traffic hazards.

RCMP also say a large truck is stuck near the intersection of Route 225 and Route 13 which is blocking traffic.

The Department of Transportation and RCMP are working to clear the section of road, a written release said.

RCMP are also warning Islanders via Twitter to avoid the Hunter River area as traffic is backed up because vehicles can't get up steep hills in the area.

Reports of Traffic backing up in the Hunter River area as some cars are stuck on the steep hills. Avoid area if possible. We will update when the Road is clear and passable. Cst. Parsons <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DriveSafePEI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DriveSafePEI</a> —@RCMPPEITraffic

Conditions across the Island are "extremely slippery and visibility is poor," police warned, advising Islanders to stay off the roads until conditions improve.

Just travelled from <a href="https://twitter.com/StratfordPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StratfordPEI</a> to Kensington. Roads are extremely slippery and visibility is poor. If you have not yet had the chance to put those winter tires on it is recommended that you wait for the weather and road conditions to improve. Stay safe out there!! Cst. Parsons <a href="https://t.co/aIubqCxqAr">pic.twitter.com/aIubqCxqAr</a> —@RCMPPEITraffic

