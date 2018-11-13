Skip to Main Content
RCMP telling P.E.I. drivers to avoid icy roads in Kinkora, Hunter River areas
Island RCMP are telling drivers to avoid Route 225 between North Wiltshire and Kinkora, as well as Hunter River, because of dangerous driving conditions.

RCMP say there are multiple hazards on Rte. 225 and in Hunter River

RCMP say drivers should avoid Route 225 between North Wiltshire and Kinkora due to icy, dangerous conditions. ((RCMP))

Police say dangerous and icy road conditions are making it difficult for vehicles to drive up hills, creating traffic hazards.

RCMP also say a large truck is stuck near the intersection of Route 225 and Route 13 which is blocking traffic.

The Department of Transportation and RCMP are working to clear the section of road, a written release said.

RCMP are also warning Islanders via Twitter to avoid the Hunter River area as traffic is backed up because vehicles can't get up steep hills in the area.

Conditions across the Island are "extremely slippery and visibility is poor," police warned, advising Islanders to stay off the roads until conditions improve. 

