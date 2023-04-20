Remains found in Western P.E.I. identified as missing man from Quebec

Police on P.E.I. have identified human remains that were found near West Point Beach last month.

The remains belong to a missing 68-year-old man from Quebec, RCMP said in a release Thursday.

Quebec's provincial police force, La Sûreté du Québec, says the man was Jacques Dunn, who went missing while fishing mussels off Cap-des-Rosiers in the Gaspé region on Dec. 30.

"In some cases just like this one, where an extended period of time has elapsed since the person went missing, it can take some additional efforts to make a positive identification," RCMP Const. Gavin Moore told CBC.

The remains were found on March 21 by someone walking on the beach. That person alerted West Prince RCMP.