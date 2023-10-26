RCMP seize 19 weapons, thousands of rounds of ammo in central P.E.I.

The execution of a search warrant at a Springfield, P.E.I., home on Wednesday has led to several charges against a 33-year-old man, according to the RCMP.

A total of 19 weapons were seized, including 17 shotguns and rifles and what police called "two restricted hand guns."

Officers also found "thousands of rounds of ammunition" as well as a machine designed to reload ammunition into weapons, said Sgt. Shaun Coady.

"It's certainly a significant number," Coady added of the weapons, adding: "The pistols were of particular concern. One was located loaded and both of them were improperly stored with ammunition present."

Coady said the person charged was a licensed firearms owner as well as licensed to own restricted weapons. However, he said the way the firearms were located throughout the house made them vulnerable to theft if someone were to break in, or even worse scenarios.

"Accidental discharge would be of primary concern to us," he said. "They were out in the open, readily available...

"If someone were to enter the house or somebody that is not well versed in firearm safety, they could have a real issue there if they were given access to those firearms as they were."

The man who was the focus of the search warrant was charged with:

Two counts of uttering threats.

Unsafe storage of firearms and storage of firearms contrary to regulations.

Unauthorized possession of loaded restricted firearms.

Unauthorized possession of restricted firearms with readily available ammunition.

He will remain in custody until a court appearance, the RCMP news release said.

"This is a significant seizure of weapons and ammunition, randomly placed throughout a home and easily accessible," Supt. Kevin Lewis, the acting commanding officer of the RCMP in Prince Edward Island, was quoted as saying in the release. "This seizure of firearms greatly contributes to making the Island a safer place."

The search operation involved Prince District RCMP as well as RCMP Provincial General Investigation Services officers.