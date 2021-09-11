Police ask residents in Borden-Carleton to lock doors, avoid windows

East Prince RCMP are requesting residents of Dickie Road in Borden-Carleton between Route 1 and Route 10 to shelter in place until further notice.

In a news release issued at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, RCMP asked residents to lock their doors and avoid windows until further communications are sent regarding the situation.

Drivers are also requested to avoid area.

No further information is available at this time.

