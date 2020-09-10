RCMP cruiser rammed into ditch, Cornwall man facing 9 charges

A 54-year-old Cornwall man is facing nine charges after allegedly ramming an RCMP cruiser and fleeing the scene.

RCMP Sgt. Craig Eveleigh said police responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in Cornwall on Wednesday shortly before 6 p.m. Eveleigh said the caller reported a truck driving slowly up and down a road in the area.

An officer stopped the truck on Lacardy Drive and the vehicle backed up and hit the police cruiser, then rammed it at least two more times, Eveleigh said.

The officer in the car got out after it was hit the second time, he said, and the truck pushed the cruiser into the ditch and drove off "at a high rate of speed."

Soon after, police received a call of an intoxicated person on a sidewalk and officers went there and arrested the 54-year-old man, Eveleigh said.

The RCMP officer in the cruiser that was rammed and the man were treated by Island EMS at the scene and neither had serious injuries, a news release said.

The man is facing charges of assaulting a police officer, assault with a weapon, resisting arrest, leaving the scene of an accident, dangerous driving, impaired driving, refusing to provide a breath sample, breach of probation and driving while suspended.

The man is still in custody and is scheduled to be in court Thursday.

