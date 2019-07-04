With changes to dress code, RCMP letting its hair down

For the first time ever, RCMP officers are now allowed to grow a full beard. It's one of the changes to the RCMP uniform and dress policy made in May.

Staff Sgt. Kevin Baillie said the ability for front-line officers to have facial hair is a big shift in policy.

"It is a significant change for sure ... I've been an RCMP member a long time and a lot of it is almost viewed as tradition," he said.

Prior to this, only moustaches were allowed. Some safety equipment, like gas masks, won't seal properly if the officer has facial hair, said Baillie. Officers who choose to grow a beard must have a razor handy, so they can remove their facial hair in case of emergency.

Baillie said he has been shaving his face every day before work for 38 years. He's one of the officers who took advantage of the change and grew a goatee.

"The first morning that I came to work unshaven it felt really strange but I've gotten used to it," he said.

Changes allow officers to choose to wear an RCMP ball cap and grow beards. (Laura Meader/CBC News)

Officers with long hair are now able to wear it below their collar, as long as it is in a braid or ponytail, said Sgt. Leanne Butler, with Queens District RCMP.

In the past, officers had to either cut their hair above the collar line or wear it above the collar, she said.

Members of the force have been asking for the rules to change, said Butler, which makes it a good move.

"It helps with morale. When a member is comfortable and they know that their needs have been listened to, then of course they will be able to pay attention to their job and do it very well," she said.

Hat rules also changed

The other major change to the RCMP's policy relates to officer's hats.

Officers can now choose between the traditional hat, called a forage hat, or an RCMP issued baseball cap, said Baillie.

RCMP officers can choose to wear a ball cap or a more traditional hat. (Laura Meader/CBC News)

"Particularly when officers were outside for long periods of time, some officers were finding the forage cap cumbersome and somewhat uncomfortable and they thought that maybe a baseball hat would be a better option," he said.

"A member can very easily keep a baseball cap on longer, it's more comfortable," said Baillie.

Change for the better

Baillie said the changes are quite a shock for someone who has been involved in policing as long as he has. And while the RCMP should respect its tradition, all of the changes are good moves, Baillie said.

"I think it's important to change with the times as well, and particularly things that aren't an officer safety issue, to be a little more flexible," he said.

The RCMP is having trouble getting applicants, and the change might help bring in recruits, Baillie said.



"Some people may be somewhat attached to their facial hair and not being able to grow facial hair maybe one of many reasons they [don't] consider joining a police agency," he said.

"By allowing facial hair then that may open us up to people who wouldn't normally apply."

