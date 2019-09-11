RCMP investigating tire-slashing spree at auto repair shop
Kings District RCMP are investigating a number of vandalized vehicles at Burke's Automotive Repair in Souris, P.E.I.
Police are asking for the public's assistance
Police say 18 vehicles were found with tires slashed at the repair shop, including a truck which was also damaged by graffiti.
It happened sometime between 7 p.m. Tuesday and 7 a.m on Wednesday, RCMP said.
The RCMP Forensic Identification service is assisting with the investigation.
Anyone who has seen anything suspicious or may have information about the incident, is asked to call police or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.
With files from Angela Walker