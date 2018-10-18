RCMP street crime unit to start work in eastern P.E.I.
‘Drug investigations take time and these members will be able to do that day or night’
Two new officers have been hired for the Kings County RCMP detachment to deal with street crime, mostly connected to illegal drugs, in response to complaints from the public.
RCMP Sgt. Leanne Butler said the situation in eastern P.E.I. requires more focused attention.
"These two members will be dedicated to what they're doing, and given the time to do the investigations," said Butler.
"Drug investigations take time and these members will be able to do that day or night. They'll be able to adjust their shifts as needed. And hopefully we can make an impact."
As it stands, RCMP officers in the area are having to deal with calls as they come in, an impaired driver complaint or a motor vehicle accidents, that can distract them from investigations that require more time.
"Say something happens, like a large group of break and enters happen, and we need to have a task force that's dedicated to catch the people because that's an ongoing problem," said Butler.
"Those two members can do that. They can do the surveillance, they can do the investigation, assist our general duty members."
The two officers coming onto the new general investigation section have years of experience in this kind of work, said Butler.
They are expected to start work some time this month.
More from CBC P.E.I.
With files from Angela Walker
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?