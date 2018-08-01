RCMP make arrest after 5-hour standoff in Souris

RCMP called in a special negotiation unit to end a standoff after a man barricaded himself in his house in eastern P.E.I. Tuesday night.

Police were responding to a complaint that a woman had been assaulted and unlawfully confined in the Souris area in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

RCMP arrived at the man's house shortly after 6 p.m.

"He locked himself in his residence and would not listen to police commands," said RCMP Sgt. Chris Gunn.

"The RCMP negotiation unit and [Police Dog Service] units were called in to assist the RCMP in the investigation and communication. Later on that evening the male was taken into custody without incident."

Court appearance in Charlottetown

Gunn said the arrest was made a little before midnight.

Neighbours had been asked to stay in their homes for their own safety during the standoff, and the RCMP thanked them for their patience.

The man faces charges of assault causing bodily harm and unlawful confinement. He is scheduled to appear in court in Charlottetown Wednesday afternoon.

