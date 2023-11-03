28-year-old charged over 3 snowmobiles, trailer stolen in Stratford

A 28-year-old Queens County man has been charged in connection with the theft of three snowmobiles and a snowmobile trailer in Stratford, P.E.I.

According to the RCMP, the snowmobiles were being stored inside the trailer, and were stolen on Halloween.

RCMP Cpl. Gavin Moore said police recovered the snowmobiles and trailer on Friday, and believe the value of the property to be more than $60,000.

Moore called it a "pretty significant theft," in terms of the value of the stolen property.

The Queens County man is facing charges of theft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property. He is expected to appear in court at a later date.