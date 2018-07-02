73-year-old man dies in single-vehicle collision

A 73-year-old man has died after a single-vehicle collision near Oyster Bed, P.E.I, according to RCMP.

The crash happened around 11 p.m. on Saturday, RCMP said.

First responders found the vehicle in a farmer's field and tried to revive the man, but RCMP said he was later declared dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

