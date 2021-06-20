Why an RCMP officer on P.E.I. wanted to pay tribute to comrade killed in Saskatchewan

A group of about 15 RCMP officers, firefighters and paramedics gathered in Stratford, P.E.I., on Sunday to pay tribute to RCMP Const. Shelby Patton.

Patton, 26, was killed in the line of duty on June 12. RCMP say Patton died after being hit by a stolen truck during an attempted traffic stop in the town of Wolseley, Sask.

Cpl. Mike Lutley, who organized the tribute on Sunday, was a facilitator in the Applied Police Sciences Department in Regina when Patton was a cadet in 2014.

"I have a lot of fond memories of Const. Patton," Lutley said. "He was the baby of the troop. He went through at 19 years old and obviously that was just six years ago.

RCMP Cpl. Mike Lutley, holding a picture of Const. Shelby Patton, says first responders show their support and unity whenever they can. (Tony Davis/CBC)

"It's tough any time anyone passes away in our organization. But it's especially tough this time for me with the personal connection. And that's why today I felt that we needed to do something small, small for him there in memory of Const. Patton."

Patton was stationed in Indian Head, Sask., but he and Lutley were able to stay in touch. Lutley said first responders are like one big family, and it's tough when anyone within the organization dies.

RCMP weren't able to honour Patton nationally with the regimental funeral, but they wanted to do something locally.

"Any time that we can show our support and unity together, we do so. And I can tell you I made one phone call today to the fire department and they were so happy to be able to try to help," Lutley said.

"And the same thing with Island EMS, you know, they were willing to send out as many people as they could, but unfortunately, due to our COVID restrictions, we had to limit that today."

Lutley said his thoughts are with Patton's family.

Two people from Manitoba face charges of manslaughter, failure to stop after an accident resulting in death, theft of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property over $5,000 in connection to Patton's death.

