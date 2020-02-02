Help sought in locating missing Island man

Gary Randolph Hickox is about five-foot-seven and 145 pounds. (Submitted by RCMP East Prince Detachment )

RCMP are asking for the public's help to find an Island man who was reported missing on Saturday.

Gary Randolph Hickox is 67, clean shaven and has grey hair, police say. He is about five-foot-seven and approximately 145 pounds.

Hickox was last seen wearing a blue winter jacket.

His silver 2010 Honda Civic was located abandoned at the end of Linkletter Beach Road. Police said further investigation determined the car had been there since Thursday.

Anyone with any information on Hickox's whereabouts is asked to contact the East Prince RCMP at 902-436-9300.

