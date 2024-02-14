How RCMP officers in P.E.I. wrangled an errant seal — twice

RCMP officers in eastern Prince Edward Island didn't expect animal control to be a large part of their job description this past weekend, but they did earn a seal of approval.

There wasn't even a full moon, but police in eastern and western P.E.I. responded to an unusual number of non-human calls over the past several days.

Const. Matthew Muirhead with the Kings District RCMP said he's had plenty of dealings with wildlife while on the job, but Friday evening was the first time he's had a report of a seal making its way along a road.

So what does an officer do when called to deal with a disorderly seal?

"Figure it out when you get there," Muirhead said with a laugh. "That was a first time for me. I've had horses, I've had cows, I've had deer. When I was in New Brunswick I've had moose, but I've never had a seal."

'He had places to go and people to see,' says P.E.I. RCMP Const. Matthew Muirhead after catching and releasing this seal in the Murray Harbour area twice in one night. (Bradley LaBobe/Facebook)

As Muirhead suggested, reports about loose cows or horses aren't uncommon on P.E.I., but Friday night's two — yes, two — seal sightings don't come along very often.

Things got even more wild for police later in the weekend when RCMP in Prince County found themselves trying to corral four escaped pigs from the Wilmot area.

Muirhead and another officer found the first seal along Robertson Road in Murray Harbour. A passing driver had stopped with their emergency flashers on to ensure the lost creature wasn't struck by a vehicle.

The officers managed to wrap the seal in a blanket and detain it in their cruiser so it could be transported to the wharf.

They were on their way back to Montague, secure in the knowledge they'd done their rescuing duty for the day.

But that's when a second seal call came in.

Turns out, seals one and two were the same — the instigator had made its way back to land and was once again wandering up the road.

"He had places to go and people to see," Muirhead said. "Seal Cove was just down the way, so maybe he was on his way to [see] family, I don't know."

This time, with experience under their belts, the officers were able to quickly re-wrangle the seal and bring it to Murray River where the ice was broken enough for the little critter to get back into the water and swim away.

Muirhead feels more prepared now for his next seal call, with one key piece of advice for any officers who encounter the same situation.

"Stay away from their mouth. They like to bite."