Evidence doesn't suggest foul play in death of Mount Herbert man, RCMP say

RCMP say the evidence does not suggest foul play was involved in the death of a Mount Herbert, P.E.I., man last year.

Tyler Donald Richards was found in his home with a serious head injury last August.

The 29-year-old was taken to hospital in Moncton, N.B., where he died about a week later.

The RCMP major crime unit said the investigation remains open.

RCMP said they've told Richards' family they will follow up on any new information that comes in.

The investigation has included Queens District RCMP, the major crime unit and the coroner's office in New Brunswick.

