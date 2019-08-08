Skip to Main Content
RCMP close portion of Route 2 due to collision
PEI

RCMP close portion of Route 2 due to collision

P.E.I. RCMP and New Glasgow Fire Department are responding to a collision in the Hunter River area.

There is no word on how long the road will be closed

CBC News ·
RCMP officials say they are offering no further details at this time as the investigation is ongoing. (CBC)

P.E.I. RCMP are responding to a collision in the Hunter River area. RCMP said the call came in just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

RCMP posted a tweet alerting drivers of a road closure along Route 2 between Hunter River and Hazelgrove and asked drivers to find an alternate route.

Police said they're unsure how long the road will be closed, but they plan to update the public once a detour is established.

RCMP officials said they are offering no further details at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

More P.E.I. news

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|