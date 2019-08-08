RCMP close portion of Route 2 due to collision

P.E.I. RCMP are responding to a collision in the Hunter River area. RCMP said the call came in just before 5 p.m. on Thursday.

RCMP posted a tweet alerting drivers of a road closure along Route 2 between Hunter River and Hazelgrove and asked drivers to find an alternate route.

Police said they're unsure how long the road will be closed, but they plan to update the public once a detour is established.

Rte 2 West between Hunter River and Hazelgrove is closed for an collision investigation. Please find alternate routes... CST. Duggan —@RCMPPEITraffic

RCMP officials said they are offering no further details at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

More P.E.I. news