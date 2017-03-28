RCMP remind Islanders to lock cars, sheds following rash of thefts

RCMP are once again reminding Islanders to lock their cars and outbuilding following a rash of thefts in Stratford and Cornwall, P.E.I.

In virtually every instance where property has been taken the vehicle, garage or shed has been unlocked and items left in sight, RCMP said Thursday in a written release.

Police said items were stolen from at least a half-dozen cars, outbuildings and garages overnight Monday in the Stratford area.

The release said police expect to receive more reports as people discover things missing.

It is an Island-wide problem says Const. Jamie Parsons.

"Every year it seems to be the same thing, that we have a rash of vehicle thefts," Parsons said.

Homeowner sees suspect

One homeowner in Stratford late Monday night saw a man in his backyard and called 911.

RCMP arrived and used a police dog, but were unable to find the suspect.

"We'd also like for people to be vigilant and if you notice someone lurking around your neighbourhood that looks out of place or trying car doors to call 911 and report it to police immediately," Parsons said.

Despite repeat warnings from police people are still leaving their vehicles, houses and outbuildings Unlocked and becoming victim of theft. Several more last night in <a href="https://twitter.com/StratfordPEI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StratfordPEI</a> - we can’t stress it enough... “LOCK YOUR DOORS” especially at night folks. Cst. Parsons <a href="https://t.co/DATwTGNWLW">pic.twitter.com/DATwTGNWLW</a> —@RCMPPEITraffic

Parsons said people should lock their cars, and if valuables must remain in a vehicle overnight they should be out of sight.

"It's all too common that people will have their windows down during the summertime and park their car in the evening without remembering to secure their vehicles," Parsons said.

RCMP want people to adopt what they call the "nine o'clock routine" by making a habit to lock doors, outbuildings and cars every night at nine.

They suggest these precautions to protect property:

Don't leave valuable items visible through windows or doors.

Don't leave valuable items in your vehicle.

Always lock vehicles and outbuildings.

Light driveways and parking areas to make them less inviting to thieves.

Have someone keep an eye on property if away for any period of time.

Record serial numbers to help recovery should valuable items be stolen.

