P.E.I. RCMP investigating damage to Borden-Carleton rail yard
P.E.I. RCMP investigating damage to Borden-Carleton rail yard

Police say damage occurred between 8 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday

East Prince RCMP are investigating damage from 'what appears to be ATVs,' according to a news release. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

East Prince RCMP are investigating damage to property at the rail yard in Borden-Carleton.

In a news release, RCMP said the lawn at the rail yard suffered damage from "what appears to be ATVs."

The Marine Rail Park sits beside the Confederation Bridge. At the beginning of October, Wendy McIsaac, chief administrative officer for the town, told CBC $247,000 received through the McCain fund would be used for improvements to the area.

The damage occurred between 8 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Prince RCMP detachment or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.

With files from Brian Higgins

