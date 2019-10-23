P.E.I. RCMP investigating damage to Borden-Carleton rail yard
Anyone with information is asked to call the East Prince RCMP detachment or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.
Police say damage occurred between 8 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday
East Prince RCMP are investigating damage to property at the rail yard in Borden-Carleton.
In a news release, RCMP said the lawn at the rail yard suffered damage from "what appears to be ATVs."
The Marine Rail Park sits beside the Confederation Bridge. At the beginning of October, Wendy McIsaac, chief administrative officer for the town, told CBC $247,000 received through the McCain fund would be used for improvements to the area.
The damage occurred between 8 p.m. Monday and 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said in the release.
Anyone with information is asked to call the East Prince RCMP detachment or P.E.I. Crime Stoppers.
More P.E.I. news
With files from Brian Higgins
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.