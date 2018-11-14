Intersection closed after car comes in contact with live power line

The intersection of Route 225 and the Colville Road in Hampshire, P.E.I. is closed after a car knocked over a power pole and another car came in contact with the live wires.

RCMP Cpl. Scott Gosse said neither driver was injured, but the driver of the second vehicle has been asked to stay in the vehicle until the electricity can be turned off.

Gosse said police cannot clear the scene until the wires are cleared up.

RCMP are advising motorists to avoid Route 225 between Route 226 and Route 247.

