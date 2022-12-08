Summerside man faces charges after police seize cocaine, pills, cash

A 30-year-old Summerside, P.E.I., man faces multiple charges following the search of a home on Central Street on Wednesday, according to RCMP.

The search warrant was executed by the Prince District Joint Force Operation Unit as part of an ongoing drug-trafficking investigation.

Police said during the search they seized more than a pound of cocaine, 70 methamphetamine pills, over $4,000 cash, a prohibited weapon, ammunition, and drug trafficking paraphernalia.

The man was arrested at the scene.

