Summerside man faces charges after police seize cocaine, pills, cash

A 30-year-old Summerside, P.E.I., man faces multiple charges following the search of a home on Central Street on Wednesday, according to RCMP.

The search warrant was executed by the Prince District Joint Force Operation Unit as part of an ongoing drug-trafficking investigation. (RCMP P.E.I.)

The search warrant was executed by the Prince District Joint Force Operation Unit as part of an ongoing drug-trafficking investigation.

Police said during the search they seized more than a pound of cocaine, 70 methamphetamine pills, over $4,000 cash, a prohibited weapon, ammunition, and drug trafficking paraphernalia. 

The man was arrested at the scene.

