P.E.I. RCMP hiring reserve police officers

The RCMP on P.E.I. has, for the first time, hired reserve officers — police officers who have retired or resigned in good standing — as backfill when RCMP need more staff.

The RCMP has had a reserve program since 2004, but not on P.E.I.

It has now hired three new reservists, it said in a written release, and there are more vacancies available to be filled.

"[The] federal government has authorized the RCMP to expand this essential program from 400 to 1,200 reservists across the country," the release said.

"In addition, the RCMP will also begin accepting applications from former police officers of other Canadian law enforcement agencies in the near future, creating an opportunity for those retired from other agencies to join the force in this capacity."

3 retired members sworn in

Three retired members have been sworn in on P.E.I.: Gordon Campbell, Benny O'Connell and Kent MacKay.

The reserve program allows the RCMP flexibility to temporarily fill positions quickly, without taking serving officers away from their duties or increasing their workload. The release said there is no extra budget for the reservists.

RCMP reservists have the same responsibilities, powers and duties as regular members, the release said.

Reservists must have a minimum two years experience, have retired or resigned in good standing and are available to be called into action any time the RCMP is short-staffed. Their appointments are limited to three years.

They must also be a graduate of a Canadian police training institution, have taken a field coaching program, and must meet the same medical and fitness standards as regular, serving members.

More P.E.I. news